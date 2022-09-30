First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Trading Up 2.8%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.16 and last traded at $86.82. Approximately 70,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 83,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.49.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.17.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.