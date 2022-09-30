First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,150 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 3.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $25,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FPE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 17,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.