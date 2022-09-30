First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Trimmed by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,178 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 8.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,079 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,587,000 after purchasing an additional 265,617 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,267,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,118 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,170,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 889,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 148,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,615. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

