First United Co. (FUNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 1st

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

First United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First United has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FUNC opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. First United has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 29.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First United by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First United in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First United by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First United by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First United by 0.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUNC. Raymond James cut their price target on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

