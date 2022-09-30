First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s current price.

First Western Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

MYFW stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,048. The company has a market cap of $233.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.70. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Western Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Western Financial

In related news, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,243.25. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $128,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,243.25. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $128,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $210,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,996,127.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,003 shares of company stock valued at $416,864. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth $4,512,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 52,504 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 740,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

