Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.26-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Five Below also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.19 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.17. 49,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average is $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 51.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 66.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.