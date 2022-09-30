Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Up 56.2% in September

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.66% of Flexible Solutions International worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

FSI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 34,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,312. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

