FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the August 31st total of 421,200 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FPAY. TheStreet raised shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of FlexShopper from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
FlexShopper Stock Performance
FPAY opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
Further Reading
