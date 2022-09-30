Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

Fortune Minerals stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Fortune Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

