Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
Fortune Minerals stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Fortune Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Minerals (FTMDF)
