Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Position Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up 4.0% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Franco-Nevada worth $42,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

FNV traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

