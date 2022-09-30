Frax One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.37 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $14.37 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,356,065,653 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

