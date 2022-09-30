Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s current price.

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.