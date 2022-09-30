FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Shares Up 1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.60. 228,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 602% from the average session volume of 32,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XJUN. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

