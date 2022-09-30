FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 3.4 %

FUJIY stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.28. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $86.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

