Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Shares Down 4.9%

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.61 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). 1,138,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 397,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.12).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Fulham Shore in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Fulham Shore Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.26. The company has a market capitalization of £58.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.05.

Fulham Shore Company Profile

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of August 9, 2022, it operated 23 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name primarily in London and Southern England; and 67 restaurants under the Franco Manca name, across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter, as well as 2 pizzeria under franchise in Greece.

