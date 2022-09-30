Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuwei Films Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of FFHL stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.
About Fuwei Films
