G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

GIII stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $715.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.42. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

