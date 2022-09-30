G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.
G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 1.9 %
GIII stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $715.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.42. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
