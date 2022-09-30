G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $31.01 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, G999 has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $31.01 million and approximately $153,289.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00089035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00067240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00031729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007873 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000162 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,651,467,311 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @G999Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.