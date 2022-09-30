Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.28. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 68,573 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

