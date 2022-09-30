GAMEE (GMEE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $407,588.00

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $42.39 million and approximately $407,588.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s genesis date was March 19th, 2021. GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMEE’s official website is token.gamee.com.

Buying and Selling GAMEE

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMEE is a gaming platform where users complete game missions, compete in tournaments and earn prizes for their activity. Its vision is to create an entertainment platform accessible to anyone, connecting gamers and game creators to recognize and reward gaming skill, effort and loyalty.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

