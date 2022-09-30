Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,151.56

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,151.56 ($86.41) and traded as low as GBX 6,025 ($72.80). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 6,255 ($75.58), with a volume of 114,811 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,262.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,146.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,563.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 30 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

In other news, insider Rachel Tongue purchased 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,630 ($92.19) per share, with a total value of £139,705.30 ($168,807.76).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

