Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $80.80

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.80 and last traded at $81.50, with a volume of 967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.77.
Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $101.64.
In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Garmin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $205,920,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $196,290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $80,655,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
