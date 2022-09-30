Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $80.80

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.80 and last traded at $81.50, with a volume of 967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $101.64.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Garmin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $205,920,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $196,290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $80,655,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

