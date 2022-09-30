GazeTV (GAZE) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. GazeTV has a total market capitalization of $746,680.35 and approximately $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GazeTV has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One GazeTV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GazeTV Coin Profile

GazeTV launched on November 26th, 2020. The official website for GazeTV is gazetv.com/#private_access. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GazeTV

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GazeTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GazeTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

