Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Update

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Genasys Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 million, a PE ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 591,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 234,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

