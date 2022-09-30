Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 11,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,161,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $535.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

