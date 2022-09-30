General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Cut by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,050,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,889,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,836,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.63. 19,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,395. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

