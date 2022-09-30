General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 314,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,949. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

