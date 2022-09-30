Gera Coin (GERA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.99 Million

Gera Coin (GERA) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Gera Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gera Coin has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and $346,192.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gera Coin has traded down 67.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Gera Coin

Gera Coin’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 10,979,338,837 coins. The official website for Gera Coin is geracoin.io. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gera Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries.With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gera Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gera Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

