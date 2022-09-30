GET Protocol (GET) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

GET Protocol (GET) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00008096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.98 million and approximately $28,865.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,493.57 or 0.99931123 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058038 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00082656 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

