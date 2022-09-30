Ghe LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ghe LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 337.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 113,831 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 159,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 114,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $91.42 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

