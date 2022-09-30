Ghe LLC Reduces Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ghe LLC lessened its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

