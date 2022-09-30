Ghe LLC Sells 2,103 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ghe LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 1.1% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

