Ghe LLC Sells 3,452 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ghe LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 2.2% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day moving average is $125.12.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.