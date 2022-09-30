Ghe LLC Sells 532 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ghe LLC cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises approximately 1.7% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 82.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after buying an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 47.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $423.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.54 and its 200-day moving average is $452.01. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

