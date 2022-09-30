Ghe LLC Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ghe LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 7.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Marriott International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 16.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Stock Down 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

MAR stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

