Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 357,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,011. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

