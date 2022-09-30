Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Givaudan from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Givaudan from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,456.00.

Givaudan stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Givaudan has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $105.80.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

