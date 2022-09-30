Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) Short Interest Update

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Glenfarne Merger Price Performance

Shares of Glenfarne Merger stock remained flat at $9.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,114. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Glenfarne Merger has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glenfarne Merger

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGMC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the fourth quarter worth $1,675,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Glenfarne Merger by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 824,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 405,812 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Glenfarne Merger by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,328,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 578,150 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Glenfarne Merger by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 84,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Glenfarne Merger

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

