Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.33. Global Acquisitions shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Global Acquisitions Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

About Global Acquisitions

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

