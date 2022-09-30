Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.30

Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.30 and last traded at C$16.30, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.90.

Global Water Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$389.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.33.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.00%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.