Goldcoin (GLC) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $766,046.00 and $911.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00273299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001209 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017001 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,280,102 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoinproject.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

