Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,011. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.