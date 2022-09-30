Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.