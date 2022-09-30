Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GER traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,300. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 360,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 254,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 114,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

