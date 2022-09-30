Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GER traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,300. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.