Grand Wealth Management LLC Acquires 45,099 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,099 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 2.6% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVDE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,451. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $65.79.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.