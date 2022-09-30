Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. 25,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,200. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

