Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 44,798 shares.The stock last traded at $199.55 and had previously closed at $199.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.83.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $315.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth about $15,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 32,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

