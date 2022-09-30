G&S Capital LLC Buys 1,127 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

