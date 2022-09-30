G&S Capital LLC Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.24.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,719. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

