G&S Capital LLC Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,179 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 1.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,837. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

